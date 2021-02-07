Beavers Top Huskies 87-67, Earn Series Sweep

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team suffered their second straight loss at the hands of Bemidji State University Saturday.

The Beavers had a solid start, pushing out to a 14-4 lead within the first five minutes of the game. A few minutes later, the Huskies had cut their deficit to 23-22. BSU went on a 23-14 to close out the first half.

St. Cloud trailed 46-36 entering the second half and gave away a few too many baskets to start the frame. Two minutes in, Bemidji had extended their lead to 10 points. The Huskies managed to close the gap to 6 points, but they could not hold on. BSU led by as many as 24 points and went on to win it 87-67.

Nick Wagner led all scorers with 30 points for the Beavers. SCSU had three players in double-digits. Anthony Roberts netted 18 points and snagged nine rebounds. Caleb Donaldson added 14 points, and Josh Tomasi finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 5-7. They will travel to the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.