Banaian; Suppliers Determine Gas Prices [PODCAST]

St. Cloud's gas prices, as of this morning, were on average cheaper than Brainerd, Hutchinson and Royalton. According to gasbuddy.com St. Cloud's average gas price was $2.57 this morning. St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says the suppliers of gas set the prices not the local gas stations. Listen below.

Some shopping malls have been hit with store closings and some malls haven't been able to stay open. King says he is worried about the longevity of malls in smaller regional centers like Mankato, St. Cloud and Alexandria. We also talked the effect Amazon has had on brick and mortar retailers.

King Banaian joins me on monthly basis during the WJON Morning News Watch.