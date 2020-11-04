Banaian; Pandemic Keeping Gas Prices Down [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says due to the pandemic gas prices remain low in large part because of a decrease of the amount of travel. He says it's hard to say if the economy is in a recession. He says some areas are still hurting due to the pandemic but many areas of the economy have adjusted. I asked if the hospitality industry should get some government money to help them through what could be a tough winter. King says if he thought the effects of the pandemic would be over in 6 months then, yes. He doesn't think this would be a good use of government money.

The Christmas shopping is getting underway. King says many businesses have adjusted their model due to the pandemic. He says online shopping and curbside pickup make things convenient for customers and should help them during this important shopping season. He is concerned about how many people are spread thin financially due to the pandemic.

Banaian joins me monthly on WJON for economic updates.