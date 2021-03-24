Authorities Investigating Death of Little Falls Man

ROYALTON -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating the death of a Little Falls man.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they assisted the Royalton Police Department after a body was found under a vehicle at Rick’s Towing & Auto Sales.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Norstad. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

WJON has reached out to Royalton Police for more information. This story will be updated.

