Authorities ID 80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Maple Grove Fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities have released the name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a fire at her home in Maple Grove.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as Margaret West.

The medical examiner says West died of injuries suffered in the Thursday night fire in the northwestern Minneapolis suburb.

Officials say the fire was too intense for firefighters to enter the house. West lived alone and used a wheelchair.

The Maple Grove Fire Department and the state fire marshal's office continue to investigate the fire.