Authorities Believe Two Sets of Remains Found Near Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities in northern Minnesota now believe they may have recovered two sets of human remains near Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was contacted Monday about a possible missing person who was traveling to the Bemidji area from the Twin Cities. The caller had not had contact since last week with the family member, who may have been traveling with a friend.

Deputies tracked down the vehicle at the Palace Casino, east of Bemidji, and seized it as evidence. Authorities were able to identify two persons of interest and interview them.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found the remains at an apparent

crime scene in Eckles Township. One person was taken into custody on unrelated

charges.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is working to identify the remains.