Are MN Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Your Vehicle?

If you're like me, when I leave my vehicle parked outside, I half expect to find my catalytic converter missing in the morning. Either that or find some desperate dude under my car in the process of removing the catalytic converter.

Get our free mobile app

I realize that the value of the metal in these things pose a tempting opportunity for some and law enforcement throughout Minnesota is stepping up in an effort to curb these thefts. Minnesota Department of Commerce has teamed up with local police departments and auto shops throughout the state.

According to fox9.com last year the Minnesota State Legislature approved a catalytic converter theft prevention program. Minnesota is offering free CATGUARD labels for your catalytic converter in an effort to cut down on the increasing number of thefts.

CATGUARD is a label that you can put right on your catalytic converter and when a fluid is put over the label it etches into the converter when the car is started. The labels are in an effort to discourage thieves and aid police departments in Minnesota to identify the thieves, since the labeled converters can be traced back to a specific vehicle.

The labels should be available at you local police station or auto repair shops. According to the new law, these labels are required to be installed at no cost to the owners.

Here is the list of the top 15 vehicles most targeted by catalytic converter thieves;

Chevrolet Express

Ford Econoline

Ford F250

Honda Accord

Honda CRV

Honda Element

Honda Odyssey

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Mitsubishi Eclipse

Mitsubishi Lancer

Mitsubishi Outlander

Toyota Prius

Toyota Tundra

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage