Aquaman is back on the market. And, to help him clear his head and start to heal, he's got an open invitation that many in St. Cloud would be very jealous of.

Actor Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman recently announced his split from actress Lisa Bonet after four years of marriage.

Get our free mobile app

According to US Weekly, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram. They wrote, "We share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

The owner of St. Cloud's famous Poseidon House is willing to let Aquaman stay in the fortress which just appeared on HGTV's 'Ugliest Houses In America' this month.

Her invitation is a big honor and an experience that many people in St. Cloud would pay money for. Just ask local Ann Zur. She wrote on the 103.7 The Loon's Facebook page, "...I'd drop $10 to see it in person."

Homeowner Kourtney Bradford wrote on Facebook, "All I'm going to say is that if Aquaman wants to come to stay at Poseidon's Fortress while he's healing, I'll take one for the team and give him the cave bedroom."

Those who watched the HGTV's competition show know exactly what she's talking about. Perhaps she'll even let him use the cave bathroom. It's got a shower for four. That's just awkward, right?

Bradford wrote, "feel free to pass this along to get the word out..."

For some reason, this invitation just makes so much sense. I mean, there's no better place in the world for Aquaman to go and clear his head than in Poseidon's Fortress.

If you're new to town and have no idea what Poseidon's Fortress is, here's a link for you to do some learnin'.

And, Aquaman, if you do see this...please, please, please take Kourtney up on her offer! We've got to make this happen!

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud