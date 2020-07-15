Apollo Referendum Planned for November Postponed

ST. CLOUD -- Due to COVID-19, the St. Cloud Area School District has decided to postpone their referendum originally planned for November’s ballot.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Willie Jett announced the district has opted to put the referendum to remodel Apollo High School on hold to focus on the immediate challenges presented by the pandemic.

We know that our focus as educators needs to be on meeting the immediate needs of our students, staff, and families as we figure out how to safely return to school in September. We are going to do things we've never done before. Our focus must be on the quality of our instruction and the health and safety of our students and staff. They deserve and demand our full attention.

According to Jett a new date for the referendum has not been set, but he says the district is committed to following through with it in the future.