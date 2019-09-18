Apollo Not Holding Classes On-Site Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- Students at a local high school will not be attending classes on-site on Thursday.

According to a release from the St. Cloud Area School District, students at Apollo High School will instead be doing an e-learning day due to a significant sewer issue at the school. Teachers will be reporting to school as usual and will have assignments posted to Schoology by 10:00 a.m. for students.

Schoology can be accessed online through any computer or mobile device. Students must log on to to be counted as present.