AP Source: Browns Hiring Vikings OC Stefanski as Next Coach

CLEVELAND (AP) -- A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new coach.

Stefanski was a finalist last year but didn't get the job. He accepted the position Sunday. That's according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring.

The 37-year-old Stefanski was one of eight candidates to interview with the Browns over the past two weeks.

They fired Freddie Kitchens after going 6-10 this season.