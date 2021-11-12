Any Guess What Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name Is?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?

Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country.

Ancestry.com

Most Common Surname By State

Alabama: Smith, Williams, Johnson

Alaska: Smith, Johnson, Williams

Arizona: Smith Johnson Garcia

Arkansas: Smith, Williams, Johnson

California: Garcia, Hernandez, Lopez

Colorado: Smith, Johnson, Martinez

Connecticut: Smith, Johnson, Brown

Delaware: Smith, Johnson, Brown

Florida: Smith, Williams, Johnson

Georgia: Smith, Williams. Johnson

Hawaii: Lee, Wong, Kim

Idaho: Smith, Johnson, Anderson

Illinois: Smith, Johnson, Williams

Indiana: Smith, Miller, Johnson

Get our free mobile app

Iowa: Smith, Williams, Johnson

Kansas: Smith, Johnson, Miller

Kentucky: Smith, Johnson, Jones

Louisiana: Williams, Smith, Johnson

Maine: Smith, Brown, Johnson

Maryland: Smith, Johnson, Jones

Massachusetts: Smith, Johnson, Sullivan

Michigan: Smith, Johnson, Williams

Minnesota: Johnson, Anderson, Nelson

Mississippi: Smith, Williams, Johnson

Missouri: Smith, Johnson, Williams

Montana: Smith, Johnson, Anderson

Nebraska: Johnson, Smith, Miller

Nevada: Smith, Johnson, Garcia

New Hampshire: Smith, Brown, Johnson

New Jersey: Smith, Williams, Johnson

New Mexico: Martinez, Garcia, Chavez

New York: Smith, Williams, Brown

North Carolina: Smith, Williams, Johnson

North Dakota: Johnson, Anderson, Olson

Ohio: Smith, Miller, Johnson

Oklahoma: Smith, Johnson, Williams

Oregon: Smith, Johnson, Miller

Pennsylvania: Smith, Miller, Williams

Rhode Island: Smith, Brown, Johnson

South Carolina: Smith, Williams, Brown

South Dakota: Johnson, Anderson, Smith

Tennessee: Smith, Johnson, Jones

Texas: Garcia, Smith, Martinez

Utah: Smith, Johnson, Anderson

Vermont: Smith, Brown, Johnson

Virginia: Smith, Johnson, Jones

Washington: Smith, Johnson, Anderson

West Virginia: Smith, Miller, Johnson

Wisconsin: Johnson, Smith, Anderson

Wyoming: Smith, Johnson, Miller

You can find more about your own last name, you can search for its meaning and origins at ancestry.com/surnames.