Any Guess What Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name Is?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?
Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country.
Most Common Surname By State
Alabama: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Alaska: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Arizona: Smith Johnson Garcia
Arkansas: Smith, Williams, Johnson
California: Garcia, Hernandez, Lopez
Colorado: Smith, Johnson, Martinez
Connecticut: Smith, Johnson, Brown
Delaware: Smith, Johnson, Brown
Florida: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Georgia: Smith, Williams. Johnson
Hawaii: Lee, Wong, Kim
Idaho: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
Illinois: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Indiana: Smith, Miller, Johnson
Iowa: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Kansas: Smith, Johnson, Miller
Kentucky: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Louisiana: Williams, Smith, Johnson
Maine: Smith, Brown, Johnson
Maryland: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Massachusetts: Smith, Johnson, Sullivan
Michigan: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Minnesota: Johnson, Anderson, Nelson
Mississippi: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Missouri: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Montana: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
Nebraska: Johnson, Smith, Miller
Nevada: Smith, Johnson, Garcia
New Hampshire: Smith, Brown, Johnson
New Jersey: Smith, Williams, Johnson
New Mexico: Martinez, Garcia, Chavez
New York: Smith, Williams, Brown
North Carolina: Smith, Williams, Johnson
North Dakota: Johnson, Anderson, Olson
Ohio: Smith, Miller, Johnson
Oklahoma: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Oregon: Smith, Johnson, Miller
Pennsylvania: Smith, Miller, Williams
Rhode Island: Smith, Brown, Johnson
South Carolina: Smith, Williams, Brown
South Dakota: Johnson, Anderson, Smith
Tennessee: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Texas: Garcia, Smith, Martinez
Utah: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
Vermont: Smith, Brown, Johnson
Virginia: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Washington: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
West Virginia: Smith, Miller, Johnson
Wisconsin: Johnson, Smith, Anderson
Wyoming: Smith, Johnson, Miller
You can find more about your own last name, you can search for its meaning and origins at ancestry.com/surnames.