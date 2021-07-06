Another Beach Hazard Statement Issued for Lake Superior in Duluth

DULUTH -- A prolonged period of northeast winds over Lake Superior is set to begin Tuesday, and last through much of the work week.

Gusts of 20-25 knots will be possible in the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday.

Because of the shape of the lake and fetch length, areas around the Twin Ports, Apostle Islands, and Saxon Harbor will have the highest chance for increased marine hazards. Around the Bayfield Peninsula and Apostle Islands, strong northeast winds will lead to high waves and conditions could become hazardous to small craft, especially in the afternoon when higher winds are possible.

Around the Twin Ports (area denoted as Two Harbors to Port Wing), northeast winds will force waves that may lead to moderate and high rip current risks along Park Point and Wisconsin Point beaches.

Winds are expected to die down after Wednesday afternoon but remain northeast, which may allow lingering wave swell to continue through the affected areas.

