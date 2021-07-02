Andrew Bachman of Avon Wins Dream Getaway #55

Congratulations to Congratulations to Andrew Bachman -- the winner of Dream Getaway #55! We called Andrew this morning to let him know that he had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Andrew to decide when and where he's going.

He said he and his wife were pretty excited about the idea of heading to Hawaii to escape the Minnesota winter.

Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.

More Dream Getaways coming this fall from 98.1 Minnesota's New Country!

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

20 of the Hardest Lake Names to Pronounce in Minnesota