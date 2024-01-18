Aldi Ditches Plastic Bags at All U.S. Stores
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Shoppers at Aldi may have noticed something different.
The grocery store chain has announced they have removed all plastic shopping bags at the end of 2023.
They say they are the first major U.S. retailer to eliminate plastic shopping bags from its more than 2,300 stores. Aldi says the move will prevent nearly 4,400 tons, or nearly nine million pounds of plastic, from going into circulation each year.
Aldi says they also have a goal to transition to natural refrigerants across all U.S. stores before the end of 2035, which they say will save nearly 60 percent of potential carbon emissions each year.
Aldi has 77 stores in Minnesota including one in Waite Park and one in Sartell.
