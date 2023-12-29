Albany Man Hurt in Rollover on Interstate 94

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a rollover on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. Friday in Monticello.

Twenty-three-year-old Kenneth Ruegemer was driving a car eastbound when it slid off the road and entered the median. The car rolled over the median cable barrier and came to a rest in the westbound lanes of I-94.

Ruegemer was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.

