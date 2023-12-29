Albany Man Hurt in Rollover on Interstate 94
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a rollover on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. Friday in Monticello.
Twenty-three-year-old Kenneth Ruegemer was driving a car eastbound when it slid off the road and entered the median. The car rolled over the median cable barrier and came to a rest in the westbound lanes of I-94.
Get our free mobile app
Ruegemer was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lower Gas, Diesel Prices Predicted in 2024
- Minnesota's Minimum Wage Rates for 2024
- Two Minnesota Ice Events Delayed
- New Minnesota Tenant, Landlord Laws Take Effect January 1st
- New Theater Space Opening in Downtown St. Cloud
- Nonprofit Offering Month-Long Expeditions to Canada