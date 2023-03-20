Albany and Eden Valley-Watkins will play in the Class 2-A State Boys Basketball tournament this week. The Huskies are the #2 seed and will play Pequot Lakes at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the State Quarterfinals at Williams Arena. Albany captured the Section 6-2-A title Friday at St. Cloud State over Milaca 74-57. The Huskies are 29-1 this season. Albany's only loss came on December 29th in the Granite City Classic to the tournament's top seed Holy Family Catholic 76-68. Albany beat Tuesday's opponent Pequot Lakes January 9 74-52.

Eden Valley-Watkins is unseeded and will play top seeded Holy Family Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Target Center. Eden Valley-Watkins captured the Section 3-2-A title Wednesday night in Marshall with a 75-72 win over Redwood Valley.

Alexandria will play in the Class 3-A State tournament Tuesday at noon against 4th seeded Mankato East. Alexandria is the #5 seed.

The Albany girls basketball team earned a 2nd place finish at the Class 2-A State Tournament Saturday. They lost to top seeded Providence Academy 74-60.