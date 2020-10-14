Accumulating Snow Possible Up North this Weekend
UNDATED -- Accumulating snow is possible Saturday.
Some portions of the Northland may receive more than 2 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service continues to track the potential for accumulating snow Saturday. Models carry a low-pressure system through the region.
The track and strength vary between models, which leads to low confidence in location and amounts.
Keep up with the forecast through the rest of the week.
