A Harley That Will Love You Back Is Up For Adoption

This might not be the Harley you are wishing for but I bet it would bring you more joy. We talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and this handsome boy is up for adoption this week. Check out those ears!

Came in to the shelter because he did not care for the other dog in the home. Does not care for cats or other dogs and should not go to a home with other pets. Friendly with school-aged kids. Very active and energetic.

Would do great in a home that is familiar with his breed and is able to provide him an appropriate outlet for his energy. Likes to play with squeaky toys and Kong toys. Very treat motivated and enjoys any kind of treat. Is still working on his house-training and will bark when he needs to go outside.

Used to being kenneled when home alone and at night but does tend to protest his kennel. Will sleep in bed with you if you let him. Very affectionate and loves to be around his people.

Gets scared at the vet and would need to be muzzled. Would do great with being given a "job" to do. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/adopt-a-pet/adopt-a-dog.html

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

