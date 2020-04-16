7 Midwest Governors Announce Partnership to Reopen Economy

UNDATED -- The Governors of seven Midwestern states -- including Tim Walz of Minnesota -- have announced a partnership to reopen the regional economy.

Besides Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky will work in close coordination. There are five Democrats and two Republicans among the group.

They say they will examine four key factors including sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations, enhanced ability to test and trace, sufficient health care capacity, and social distancing in the workplace.

The governors say they will work with experts and take a ``fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.''

It doesn't mean our economy will all reopen at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time.

Similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast.