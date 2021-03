ST. PAUL -- One day after the Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths related to COVID-19, there were 7 more deaths Monday.

The state's death total is now up to 6,789.

Statewide there were 870 new positive cases of the coronavirus with 44 of them in Stearns County, 20 in Sherburne County, and 15 in Benton County.

MDH says we have about 17,000 active cases in the state right now.

