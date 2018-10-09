6-8 Inches of Snow Possible in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED -- The forecast continues to call for snow chances across the region beginning late Tuesday night and lasting through very early Thursday morning.

Widespread snow accumulations of 3-6 inches can be expected with locally higher amounts possible depending on where heavy snow bands develop over the area.

While confidence in snow occurrence is high, confidence in the exact placement of the heaviest snow is low.

However, strong winds gusting up to 25-35 mph may cause impacts if they coincide with heavy snowfall.

Potential impacts include low visibility and downed tree branches where this wind/snow combination occurs.