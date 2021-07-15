It's county fair season, welcome to it! You can smell it in the air...seriously, is that cheese curds? We hope so. The Sherburne County Fair is taking over Elk River this weekend. They're hosting live music, a parade, talent show and a lot more. If you plan to go and live it up, here are 5 things you should know.

1. First, Thursday is the first day of the fair which goes until Sunday! So, what are you waiting for? Get out there!

2. Second, the weather forecast is looking beautiful. Seriously, it'll be a great weekend to head out to the fair. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 80s...so pack the shorts. You'll also want to layer on the sunblock because the sun is out in full force. There will be a little haze in the air from the Canadian wildfires.

3. The midway opens at noon every day! Thursday the midway closes at 10 p.m. it is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the midway closes at 7 p.m.

4. Country superstar Jerrod Neiman will be performing at the Grandstand Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $25. VIP tickets are $40. The VIP package includes a spot in front of the stage and free pizza. You'll also have access to a private beer tent and air conditioned toilets.

5. If you've never been to the Sherburne County Fairgrounds, you need to know they're located at 13372 Business Center Drive in Elk River.

