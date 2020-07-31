45 New COVID-19 Cases in Tri-County Area

ST. PAUL -- The state of Minnesota confirmed 779 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday. That's 34 more new cases than the day before.

Here in Stearns County, we had 28 new cases, Sherburne County had 12 new cases, and Benton County was at five additional cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported six more coronavirus related deaths bringing the death toll up to 1,600.

The number of people in the hospital today with the virus is at 312 which is an increase of 14 from the day before, and the number of people in the ICU today is 151, an increase of 10 from the previous day.

As schools prepare to return to the classroom in the fall, the total number of school-aged children who have tested positive since the pandemic began is just over 7,400 with one death. The total number of confirmed cases among all age groups statewide is at 54,463.