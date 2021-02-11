4 SJU Basketball Coach Pat McKenzie [PODCAST]

The St. John's University basketball team is 2-0 so far this season and is ranked #4 in the country after wins over St. Mary's and Hamline. However, the Johnnies' season is currently paused due to COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Pat McKenzie joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday to discuss the Johnnies roster this season, how he thinks the team has looked through two games, when they might get back on the court and what recruiting is like during COVID times.

The Johnnies had Wednesday's game against Concordia postponed and, as of now, their game Saturday is postponed as well. McKenzie says that a Hamline player had tested positive, which sent the Johnnies into quarantine mode based on the state's COVID protocols.

"We played in a game last Saturday and one of our opponents tested positive," McKenzie said. "So as a result the Minnesota Department of Health had deemed all participants as close contacts so our team is quarantining as a result."

McKenzie says the Johnnies lost five seniors from last year but also brought back some players including key seniors Zach Hanson and Oakley Baker. He adds that they are kind of an old-school type team that isn't afraid to feed the big man Hanson in the post.

