4 More Stearns County Residents Die From COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 35 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, including four Stearns County residents.

All four were between 80-90 years-old, bringing the county total to 40. In Minnesota, over 2,200 people have died from the coronavirus.

MDH also reported another 1,082 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 40 new cases, Sherburne County had 15 and Benton County had 5.

Over 126,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the coronavirus with over 113,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.