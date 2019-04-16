4 Injured, Including Children, in School Bus Crash

Getty Images

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police say two children were among those injured when a SUV driver ran a red light and crashed into a school bus in Brooklyn Park.

Deputy Chief Mark Bruley says the children and drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The bus was headed to Athlos Leadership Academy in Brooklyn Park when the SUV struck its side about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Filed Under: Brooklyn Crash, school bus crash
Categories: AP Stories, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top