24/7 Ice Cream Vending Machine Set Up 45 Minutes From St. Cloud

Minnesotans always want ice cream, even in the dead of winter when the air outside is colder than the freezer itself. What's the Scoop? ice cream shop in St. Michael knows that, and they are making sure people have access to ice cream at any time of day.

What's the Scoop? has been making ice cream in Buffalo for four years now, but expanded last year. They have been in the St. Michael/Albertville area since February 2021, and operated as an ice cream truck that would travel to area events, until the brick and mortar location opened in June.

In November of 2021, the business added its ice cream vending machine to be able to serve customers delicious ice cream at all times. Sold by the pint, this ice cream vending machine has 12 different flavors to pick from and is as easy to use as any other vending machine you have been to.

Get our free mobile app

Satisfying your sweet tooth has never been easier. This ice cream vending machine can be found at 104 Central Ave E, St Michael 55376. Have you used it yet? Let us know if you check it out for yourself, and be sure to visit What's the Scoop? on their Facebook page.

Minnesota Town Buys an Elementary School, Turns It Into an AirBnb

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans