2021 MN Renaissance Festival Expected “Without Restrictions”

After it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival is expected to move forward this year.

"The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is back!" organizers said at the festival's Facebook page. "The festival will officially open its gates to the public on Saturday, August 21st at 9 am."

The 2021 festival season is set for August 21st – October 3, happening every weekend (Saturday & Sunday) as well as Labor Day and Festival Friday October 1, 2021. This year notably marks the festival's 50th anniversary with organizers claiming it will be "the grandest Renaissance Festival in all the realm!"

Admission tickets and season passes purchased for the 2020 festival that was cancelled will both be honored this year. As progress continues to be made regarding COVID-19, organizers expect the festival to happen without restrictions.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival continues to monitor State of Minnesota’s recommendations and requirements regarding the pandemic. Although we expect the 2021 Festival to be open without restrictions, guests are encouraged to go to www.renaissancefest.com for the latest updates on policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season.

Daily events include:

Feast of Fantasy -- A two hour comedy act featuring select entertainment, a six course meal, mug, and an experience you won’t forget!

Renaissance Romance -- Enjoy a private one hour meal rendezvous in a unique garden setting with your loved one while sipping wine and nibbling on light snacks. Package includes a private server, a bottle of wine, two wine glasses, a light snack and musical entertainment for one hour.

Pub Crawl -- Follow our pirate hosts on this popular beer tour across the realm. Drink thy beers, play good games and keep your tankard!

Pig & Swig -- Swig upon beer and sup upon tasty bacon each served with a garnish of great entertainment.

Much Ado About Mead -- Be served flights of mead, whilst being challenged to keep your wits with a game of trivia.

Last Call -- As each festival day winds down, the comedic mayhem will just be getting started at the adults only Last Call. Good beer, good food, good fun!

Find more information and book your tickets for the 2021 Minnesota Renaissance Festival here.