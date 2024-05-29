20 Actual Canadian Slang Words. Are They Almost Minnesotan?
OHHHH CAAAANADAAAA! WHY ARE YOU SO ODD?!
Ever been called an "Almost-Canadian"? I have. I've been to concerts at the Target Center where the band greeted the crowd with "Hello, almost-Canada!"
In all honesty, there probably are similarities between Canadians and Minnesotans. How many of these Canadian slang words do you regularly use?
Canadian Slang That Could Be Minnesotan Slang
Hang a Larry/Roger: "Hang a Larry" means "turn left"; "Hang a Roger" means "turn right".
Loonie: the Canadian one-dollar coin. A definite no.
Two-Four: A case of twenty-four beers. Nope, but I like it!
Dart: if you're asked for a dart, you're not being challenged to a game of darts. A "dart" in Canadian slang is a cigarette.
Toque (pronounced "tuke"): A knit hat usually worn in winter. I have heard Minnesotans say this, and I've also proudly worn them.
Pop: a sweetened carbonated beverage. Yyyyyyyep (unless you're one of those weirdos that call it "soda").
Hammered: very drunk. Absolutely. Quite often.
Wheel, Snipe, Celly: before it was proudly used by Reilly and Jonesy from Letterkenny, "Wheel, Snipe, Celly" was strictly hockey slang. "Wheel" means "skating fast", "Snipe" means "shooting the puck", and "Celly" means "Celebration".
The Letterkenny version is as follows: "Wheel" means sex, "Snipe" is a hot woman, and "Celly"...is still "Celebration". It fits.
Of course, we both love hockey, too. So being "Almost-Canadian" isn't such a bad thing!
H/T: Knowable.com
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