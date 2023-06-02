2 Cities Near St Cloud Make the Top 10 Safest In Minnesota List

I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed.

The last decade or so, it seems that the world has gone a little crazy. Shootings, muggings, car jackings, just to name a few, seemed to increase by a lot and have made it a priority to research and try and settle somewhere where you'll feel relatively safe.

A website called Safewise.com put together rankings of the 20 safest cities in Minnesota to live in. All in all, Minnesotans are less worried about their safety than the average American according to Safeway, with 2 cities placing in the top 10 of safest cities in Minnesota

Get our free mobile app

Even though Minnesotans are less worried about their personal safety, Safewise says "survey participants noted an increase in personal experiences with violent crime and gun violence in the last 12 months."

attachment-attachment-SW_Safest-Cities-Minnesota-CrimeConcern-768x506 loading...

The city of Big Lake made number 6 on the list of safest cities in Minnesota. I've spent a little time there and it has that small town feeling going for it. Cold Spring/Richmond landed at number 7 on the list.

Here's the complete list and rankings put out by Safeway;

1) Elko New Market

2) Cocoran

3) Dayton

4) West Hennepin

5) La Crescent

6) Big Lake

7) Cold Spring/Richmond

8) Minnetrista

9) Belle Plaine

10) Farmington

11) Orono

12) Northfield

13) Jordan

14) Wyoming

15) Rosemount

16) Lino Lakes

17) New Ulm

18) Lakeville

19) Chaska

20) Medina

I realize some really like the hustle, bustle and energy of the big city but there's a lot to be said for smaller communities. Each of these 20 cities were below average for violent and property crime in Minnesota.

Minnesota ranks 12th lowest in violent crime and 25th lowest in property crime, which means these 20 Minnesota cities are among the safest in the nation.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.