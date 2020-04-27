17 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County has had a jump in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says the county has 17 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 55 in the county.

Statewide the number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 has increased by 14 more, bringing the total to 286. Twelve of the 14 newly reported deaths involved residents of

long-term care facilities.

There are 292 people in the hospital today with illnesses related to COVID-19, and 122 of those are in the ICU.

The number of positive confirmed cases has increased by 214 and is up to 3,816. Meanwhile, another 68 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need to be in isolation.

Over 61,600 people have been tested for coronavirus in Minnesota.

Local counties;

Stearns -- 55 cases, 0 deaths

Wright -- 34 cases, 1 death

Sherburne -- 16 cases, 0 deaths

Benton -- 4 cases, 0 deaths

Todd -- 3 cases, 0 deaths

Morrison -- 1 case, 0 deaths