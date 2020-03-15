14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 35 Total

ST. PAUL -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 has increased by 14 as of Sunday morning. The Minnesota Department of Health says the confirmed cases is now at 35 in our state.

Counties with cases: Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

Minnesota Department of Health

There have been 1422 patients tested so far in Minnesota.

COVID-19 Hotline:

651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.