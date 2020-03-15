14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 35 Total
ST. PAUL -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 has increased by 14 as of Sunday morning. The Minnesota Department of Health says the confirmed cases is now at 35 in our state.
Counties with cases: Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright
There have been 1422 patients tested so far in Minnesota.
COVID-19 Hotline:
651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- According to CDC, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- fever
- cough
- shortness of breath
- Some patients have had other symptoms including muscle aches, headache, sore throat, or diarrhea.
- Based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of other coronaviruses, CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
- Symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses that are circulating, such as influenza, so experiencing these symptoms alone does not necessarily mean you need to be tested for COVID-19. Additional criteria will help your health care provider decide if you should be tested, such as:
- If you have history of recent travel (within past 14 days) from an affected geographic area. Affected geographic areas can be found at CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel.
- If you had close contact with any person who is a lab-confirmed patient within the past 14 days of symptom onset.
- If you are hospitalized with something like acute respiratory illness or pneumonia without another explanation (e.g., influenza).