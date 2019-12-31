1390 Granite City Sports 2019-2020 Wrestling Preview

UNDATED -- We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned fifth place with 112 points and four placers in the 50th plus field of teams at the Fargo “Rumble on the Red” tournament. Elijah Novak (285) (21-2) earned third place and Conner Thorsten (160) (20-3) earned third place, Isaiah Fitch (152) (18-5) earned sixth place and Greg Miller (220) (14-7) earned seventh place. Logan Thorsten (145) (17-5) went 3-3, Levi Jacobson (113) (18-4) went 2-2, Ethan Oswald (126) (18-5) went 2-2, and Hunter Gorecki (195) (17-4) went 2-2.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned the championship at the Glencoe-Silver Lake/LP “Booster Club” Duals with three big wins over Springfield 69-8, Glencoe/SL/LP 62-9 and in the championship over Section 6AA rivals Annandale/Maple Lake 42-30. Ethan Anderson (126), Jake Nelson (138), Lukas Paulson (145), Kylen Rish (160), Caden Dewall (195), Brayden Weber (220) all went 3-0. Ryan Boecker (132) went 2-0 and Drew May (106), Kaden Rish (113), Ethan Duncombe (120) and John Stangler (170) all went 2-1 at the Glencoe/SL/LP duals. The Bulldogs had six place winners for 114 points to earn eighth place in a twenty-seven field of teams at the Rogers “Matness” tournament. Caden DeWall (170) (18-1) earned the championship and Brayden Weber (220) (15-2) earned second place. Kylen Rish (160) (12-6) earned fourth place, Adam Jurek (152) (13-4) earned fifth place and Ethan Anderson (132) (16-4) and Reid Kraus (182) (13-6) both earn sixth place. Ethan Duncombe (120) (9-8) went won three matches and. Drew May (106) won three matches, were short one of earning a place. The Bulldogs were short a couple of their starters, that would have been potential finalists.

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

The Tigers had three place winners at the Fargo “Rumble on the Red” tourney for 67 points and sixteenth place in a field of over fifty teams. Isaiah Green (220) (14-4) earned the championship, Aaron Voigt (285) (15-7) earned sixth place and Taylor Hugg (182) (16-3) earned seventh place. Logan Hanson (170) (15-6) won three matches, he was short one match of earning a place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans had a very good team performance as they went 4-1 at the Old Abe Holiday Duals at Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They defeated Pine Island 58-16, Eau Claire Memorial 41-31, Maple Grove 44-30 and Grand Rapids 36-31 to earn second place. Ben Primus (195), Austin Moscho (152), Carter Thelen (132) and Evan Moscho (126) all went 5-0 and Aaron Bailey (113) went 4-1. Jack Major (106), Ryan Kunz (145) and Ben Hansen (160) all went 3-2. Grady Minnerath (182) went 3-1 and Ryan Rose (170) went 2-2.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres had several wrestlers that actually had a good tournament, but they didn’t place in the large field of teams of over fifty teams. They earned 27.5 points for thirty-sixth place. Jack Engle (182) (12-5) and Spencer Johnson (113) (10-5 both won three matches and Sam Fernholz (138) (15-4) and Dutch Nordby (126) both won two matches. Special Note: Sam Fernholz 12th grade won his 100th Career Match.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned 42.5 points at the twenty-eight field of teams at the Rogers “Matness” tournament with four place winners for seventeenth place. Tate Lange (160) (15-4) earned fifth place, Brandon Doll (285) (11-7) and Sam Harren (195) (10-7) both earned seventh place and Drew Lange (106) (10-9) took eighth place. James Welle (145) (6-8) and Michael Miller (152) (6-8) both won two matches.

OLD ABE HOLIDAY DUALS EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN

ROCORI 58 PINE ISLAND16

106 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Ivon Loy (PI) :40

113 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Fall Gavin Twaddle (PI) 1:14

120 Luke Williams (PI) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

132 Carter Thelen (ROC) Fall Andrew Rodgers (PI) :14

138 Dan Krier (PI) Maj. Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 16-9

145 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Fall Colton Allhiser (PI) 2:29

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Maj. Dec. Mason Pike (PI) 12-3

160 Ben Hansen (ROC) Won by Forfeit

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) Won by Forfeit

182 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Fall Austin Eyre (PI) :51

220 Double Forfeit

285 Jack Swanson (PI) Fall Henry Theis (ROC) 3:02

Pine Island's team score was adjusted by 1.0 for correction

ROCORI 41 EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 31

113 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Cody Steinmetz (ECM) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Moscho (ROC) Tech. Fall Neven Peterson (ECM)

132 Carter Thelen (ROC) Fall Nick Leary (ECM) :39

138 Ian Johnson (ECM) Maj. Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 10-0

145 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Fall Tyler Wathke (ECM) 4:28

152 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Logan Bee (ECM) 2:25

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Ethan Schermitzler (ECM) 8-6

170 Ben Hansen (ROC) Fall Ethan Mitra (ECM) 2:59

182 Zach Crotty (ECM) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 2:35

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Dec. Hendrick Boese (ECM) 11-4

220 Braden Lortscher (ECM) Fall Henry Theis (ROC) :38

285 Sam Pickett (ECM) Won by Forfeit

106 Christian Franchuk (ECM) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 5-2

ROCORI 44 MAPLE GROVE 30

126 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Eddie Kilgard (MG) 5:20

132 Max Johnson (MG) Won by Forfeit

138 Carter Thelen (ROC) Maj. Dec. David Grant (MG) 13-4

145 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Maj. Dec. Julian Stevens (MG) 14-2

152 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Mason Carter (MG) 1:35

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Draven Craidon (MG) 3:01

170 Ben Hansen (ROC) Fall Mitchell Feinberg (MG) :52

182 Bryce Tiber (MG) Fall Grady Minnerath (ROC) 1:38

195 Johan Rodvik (MG) Won by Forfeit

220 Ben Primus (Rocori) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 Luis Haro (MG) Fall Henry Theis (ROC) 2:55

106 Jack Major (ROC) Dec. Thomas Schlangen (MG) 8-6 OT

113 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Dec. Caden Klopfenstein (MG) 2-0

120 Ben Schultz (MG) Won by Forfeit

KENYON WANIMINGO 39 ROCORI 33

132 Carter Thelen (ROC) Fall Dillon Bartel (KW) 5:43

138 Double Forfeit

145 Alec Johnson (KW) Fall Ryan Kunz (ROC) 1:55

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Bray Olson (KW) 4:36

160 Jaedin Johnson (KW) Maj. Dec. Ben Hansen (ROC) 14-1

170 Tyler Craig (KW) Tech. Fall Ryan Rose (ROC)

182 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Dec. Carter Quam (KW)) 4-2

220 Henry Theis (ROC) Won by Forfeit

285 Armani Tucker (KW) Won by Forfeit

106 Gavin Johnson (KW) Fall Jack Major (ROC) 3:10

113 Trent Foss (KW) Fall Aaron Baisley (ROC) 1:23

120 Kiefer Olson (KW) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Owen Craig (KW) 3:18

ROCORI 36 GRAND RAPIDS 31

138 Carter Thelen (ROC) Dec. Tim Jobe (GR) 5-0

145 Caydon Lehman (GR) Dec. Ryan Kunz (ROC) 8-1

152 Nate Burdick (GR) Maj. Dec. Mason Orth (ROC) 12-1

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Dain Walters (GR) 1:14

170 Tyler Prebeck (GR) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 4:21

182 Ryan Rose (ROC) Dec. Clayton Danielson (GR) 9-7

195 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Tyler Theis (GR) :49

220 Ben Primus (ROC) Fall Weston Danielson (GR) :38

285 Dominick Wuethrich (GR) Fall Henry Theis (ROC) 4:49

106 Jack Major (ROC) Dec. Justin Jobe (GR) 6-2

113 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Dec. Tanner Morlan (GR) 3-2

120 Sam Villeneuve Soule (GR) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Connor Wakefield (GR) 1:00

132 Dusty Wilke (GR) Won by Forfeit

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE “PANTHER BOOSTER CLUB” INVITATIONAL

BECKER 42 ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE 30

Championship

106 Noah Gindele (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Drew May (BEC) 10-0

113 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Dec. Kaden Rish (BEC) 6-4

120 Zayne Brown (AN/ML) Fall Jake Rosenow (BEC) :38

126 Zach Pribyl (AN/ML) Tech. Fall Ethan Duncombe (BEC)

132 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Carson Cooper (AN/ML) :13

138 Jake Nelson (BEC) Fall Jack Matthees (AN/ML) :35

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Zach Schmidt (AN/ML) 13-4

152 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Shay McClory (AN/ML) 8-2

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Riley Hall (AN/ML) :18

170 Adam Neuman (AN/ML) Fall John Stangler (BEC) 1:05

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Tech. Fall Alex Klatt (AN/ML)

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Linus Brown (AN/ML) :20

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Josh Lanctot (AN/ML) :53

285 Kessler Kenning (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 62 GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE/LESTER PRAIRIE 9

106 Drew May (BEC) Fall Connor Meyer (GSL/LP) :54

113 Kaden Rish (BEC) Fall Dawson Meyer (GSL/LP) 5:15

120 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Dawson Varpness (GSL/LP) 1:12

126 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Jace Cacka (GSL/LP) 1:36

138 Jake Nelson (BEC) Fall Sawyer Varpness (GSL/LP) 3:39

145 Lukas Paulson(BEC) Fall Aaron Higgins (GSL/LP) 1:29

152 Zachary Voelz (GSL/LP) Dec. Adam Jurek (BEC) 6-2

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Dec. Keegan Lemke (GSL/LP) 10-5

170 John Stangler (BEC) Maj. Dec. Jaxon Anderson (GSL/LP) 12-3

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Fall Carter Ziegler (GSL/LP) :58

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Riley Butcher (GSL/LP) 1:13

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Marco Iracheta (GSL/LP) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 69 SPRINGFIELD 8

106 Drew May (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Kaden Rish (BEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Dec. Wyatt Schmidt (SP) 5-0

126 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Owen Bertram (SP) 4:17

132 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Jake Nelson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Andrew Manko (SP) :29

152 Joe Anderson (SP) Dec. Tyson Ricker (BEC) 6-3

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Ashtin Johnson (SP) 2:27

170 John Stangler (BEC) Fall Ethan Langseth (SP) 1:04

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Won by Forfeit

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Mason Rummel (SP) :52

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Shane Clemon (SP) Won by Forfeit

Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 36 Paynesville 35

106 Caden Sankoh (PAY) Maj. Dec. Connor Meyer (GSL/LP) 15-6

113 Dawson Meyer (GSL/LP) Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 10-7

120 Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY) Fall Dawson Varpness (GSL/LP) :49

126 Carter Ruschmeier (GSL/LP) Tech. Fall Jose Anaya (PAY)

132 Craig Schmitz (Paynesville) Fall Logan Lambrecht (GSL/LP) :45

138 Sawyer Varpness (GSL/LP) Maj. Dec. Brett Mages (PAY) 13-1

145 Aaron Mages (PAY) Maj. Dec. Aaron Higgins (GSL/LP) 13-2

152 Trent Voelz (GSL/LP) Fall Trent Soine (PAY) 3:35

160 Keegan Lemke (GSL/LP) Fall Riley Messer (PAY) 2:48

170 Jaxon Anderson (GSL/LP) Fall Chase Viessman (PAY) 1:52

182 Double Forfeit

195 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Fall Carter Ziegler (GSL/LP) 3:56

220 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Dec. Riley Butcher (GSL/LP) 7-1

285 Marco Iracheta (GSL/LP) Fall Dalton Lahr, Dalton (PAY) 1:27

PAYNESVILLE 45 CENTENNIAL 31

106 Mason McNab (PAY) Won by Forfeit

113 Brandon Hess (PAY) Won by Forfeit

120 Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY) Dec. Tyler Stidham (CENT) 11-7

126 Aidan Cummans (CENT) Won by Forfeit

132 Jose Anaya (PAY) Won by Forfeit

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Malachi Thoennes (CENT)

145 Adam Johnson (CENT) Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY) 6-5

152 Jonah Hylton (CENT) Fall Riley Messer (PAY) 2:00

160 Zachary Mulberry (CENT) Fall Trent Soine (PAY) :47

170 Isaiah Bettinger (CENT) Dec. Weston Roberg (PAY) 6-3

182 Tim O’Neill (CENT) Won by Forfeit

195 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

220 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Fall Joseph McCortney (CENT) 1:15

285 Sam Lopez (PAY) Fall Oskar Welsch (CENT) 2:06

PAYNESVILLE 33 SPRINGFIELD 31

106 Brandon Hess (PAY) Won by Forfeit

113 Double Forfeit

120 Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY)) Dec. Wyatt Schmidt (SP) 5-4

126 Owen Bertram (SP) Fall Jose Anaya (PAY) :54

132 Double Forfeit

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Won by Forfeit

145 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Andrew Manko (SP) :10

152 Joe Anderson (SP) Fall Trent Soine (PAY) 3:07

160 Ashtin Johnson (SP) Maj. Dec. Riley Messer (PAY) 24-12

170 Ethan Langseth (SP) Fall Chase Viessman (PAY) 3:29

182 Weston Roberg (PAY) Won by Forfeit

195 Mason Rummel (SP) Dec. Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 5-2

220 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Won by Forfeit

285 Shane Clemon (SP) Fall Sam Lopez (PAY)1:02

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS 3-0 10-1

PRINCETON TIGERS 2-1 9-2

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 3-2 5-5

BIG LAKE HORNETS 2-0 3-2

FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 1-1 3-6

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 0-3 1-7

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 1-1 2-3

MONTICELLO MAGIC 0-4 0-6



CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

WILLMAR CARDINALS 2-0 3-0

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2-0 2-0

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABERS 2-1 3-2

CLOUD TECH TIGERS 2-1 2-1

BRAINERD WARRIORS 2-2 3-5

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 1-3 2-6

ROCORI SPARTANS 0-2 5-8

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0-3 0-4

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS 15-0 2-0

MORA MUSTANGS 8-4 0-1

ALBANY HUSKIES

PIERZ PIONEERS 3-1 0-1

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

MILACA-FC WOLVES

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 0-0 0-2

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 3-0 7-0

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2-1 5-1

HOWARD LAKE-W/W LAKERS 1-0 6-1

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS 0-2 0-5

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 1-0 5-2

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 1-3 4-10

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0-1 2-4

Friday January 3rd

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “JAUGAR” TOURNAMENT (2:30)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Becker Bulldogs, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Frazee Hornets, Ottertail County Central Bulldogs, Quad County Sting, Wabasso/Red Rock Central

LITTLE FALLS “FLYERS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Bemidji Lumberjacks,Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Annandale/Maple Lake Lighting, Little Falls Flyers

5:00 Little Falls vs Bemidji, SRR vs Annandale/ML

6:30 pm Little Falls vs SRR, Bemidji vs Annandale/ML

8 pm LF vs Annandale/ML, Bemidji vs SRR

PAYNESVILLE “BULLDOGS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Howard Lake-Waverly/Winsted Lakers, Kerkhoven- Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Benson Braves

EDEN-VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Minnewaska Lakers, New London-Spicer Wildcats

Saturday January 4th

FOLEY “TOM KEATING” INVITATIONAL (10:00)

Teams: Canby Lancers, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Detroit Lakes Lakers, Foley Falcons, Holdingford Huskers, Milaca Wolves, Monticello Magic, Paynesville. Bulldogs, Princeton Tigers, Royalton/Upsala, Saint Cloud Tech Tigers, Totino Grace Eagles, Watertown-Mayer Royals

CANNON FALLS “BOMBERS” TOURNAMENT (10:00)

Teams: Austin Packers, Byron Bears, Cannon Falls Bombers, Henry Sibley Warriors, Hutchinson Tigers, Pine Island Panthers, Rochester Century Panthers, Rochester John Marshall Rockets, Rosemount Wolverines, Saint Agnes Aggies, Saint Charles, Saint Paul Johnson Govenors, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Wabasha-Kellogg Vikings, Waconia Wildcats, Winona Winhawks, Woodbury

Royals

BUFFLAO “BISON” TOURNAMENT (10:00)

Teams: Buffalo Bison, Centennial Cougars, Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Marshall Tigers, Medford Tigers, Mound-Westonka White Hawks, Orono Spartans, Staples-Motley Cardinals, Willmar Cardinals, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars.

OGILVIE “LIONS” TOURNAMENT (10:00)

Teams: Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena Bears, CEC Lumberjacks, Crosby-Ironton Rangers, Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie Panthers, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Kimball Area Cubs, Minneapolis Edison Tommies, North Branch Vikings, Ogilvie Lions, Osakis Silverstreaks, Park Rapids Panthers, Royalton/Upsala Royals, Saint Croix Falls Unity, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves