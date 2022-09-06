13 Official State Symbols of Minnesota

Most of my elementary school experience blurs together, but I do remember 4th grade vividly because that is the year we learned a lot about states and spent a lot of time learning about Minnesota. We were introduced to state symbols like the loon being our state bird, and the walleye being our state fish. It blended the world of fun facts and education and that is my preferred language. I love random trivial knowledge, which is probably why I host bar trivia as an adult.

If you are into symbols/fun facts/trivia/Minnesota as a whole, I put together a list of state symbols from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The State Symbols of Minnesota

