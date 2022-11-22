10th Annual Shop Small Crawl this Saturday in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- This Saturday is the 10th annual Shop Small Crawl in St. Joseph as the community celebrates Small Business Saturday.

Organizer Mary Bruno says there are 13 stops on the tour this year with a Trobec's shuttle bus running in a loop all day long.

This isn't just about the 13 stops, it really is about all the small businesses in town. There are a ton of places to eat and buy all kinds of stuff all day.

Bruno says there will also be five local artists each at Bad Habit Brewing and LaPlayette.

She says the whole day is meant to showcase and highlight small businesses in the community.

The thing I'm most proud of with this event is that I feel like we're really driving home that point of being intentional about shopping local and shopping small.

At Bruno Press, her letterpress print shop with 100-year-old presses will be set up for everyone to pull a print and then keep it.

You can also download the Visit St. Cloud app on your phone, find the Shop Small Crawl passport, check in at seven of the 13 stops and be entered to win one of two giant gift baskets.

Shop Small Crawl Stops:

1). Milk & Honey Ciders

2). WR Home

3). White Peony

4). MN Street Market

5). Local Blend

6). Hudson & Co.

7). Bruno Press

8). Jupiter Moon

9). LaPlayette

10). Flour & Flower

11). Bad Habit

12). K Power Yoga & Eating Elevated

13). Cherrico Pottery