1-Year-Old Girl Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver in Cass County

WALKER (AP) -- Cass County sheriff's officials say a toddler has been struck and killed outside a residence in Walker by a driver who left the scene.

Sheriff Tom Burch says the 1-year-old girl was struck in the driveway of the home about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the driver, a 28-year-old Walker man, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies began first aid before paramedics arrived. The girl was taken to a landing zone but died before she was medically transported.

Burch said in a statement that the driver returned to area and was arrested near the scene. He was taken to the Cass County Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.

