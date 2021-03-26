1 Man Killed, 1 Man Hurt in Rock Climbing Accident

CHISAGO COUNTY -- One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Chisago County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday in Interstate State Park.

When first responders arrived they found one man conscious and one man unconscious and not breathing.

The man who died was a 23-year-old from Minneapolis. The man who was hurt is a 31-year-old from Savage. He was taken to St. Croix Falls Hospital in Wisconsin and then flown to Regions Hospital in the Twin Cities.

Their names have not been released.

