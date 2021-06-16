It's National Fresh Veggie Day, and if you ask me, there is no better day to try some new veggies, and grab them from your local central Minnesota's Farmers Market. We have several Farmer's Markets in the area, and today would be the perfect time to visit them and pick up some delicious fresh veggies for grilling.

Get our free mobile app

If you don't know where our local Farmer's Markets are located, I'll try to help you out with a list of several of them in our area.

All of the market carry a variety of goods, from hanging baskets, spring bedding plants and herbs, veggies in season, maple syrups, coffee beans, jams, jellies, and fruit syrups, to things like baked goods, breads, canned and pickled items, as well as grass fed beef, pork, chicken, jewelry, Kettle Corn, fresh eggs and so much more.

ST CLOUD WAITE PARK HARVEST MARKET

Backward Bread Company, 3360 Southway Drive, St Cloud, MN 56301 Sat. 8a-1p

ST JOSEPH FARMERS MARKET

610 County Road 2, St. Joseph, MN 56374 Opens 3 pm Fridays

SARTELL MARKET MONDAY

101 7th Street North, Sartell, MN 56377

BECKER FARMERS MARKET

Becker Furniture & Mattress, Becker, MN 55308 Opens 3 pm Fridays

PRINCETON FARMERS MARKET

46-80 Franklin Ave. Princeton, MN 55371 Thursdays open 10 am - 2pm

MILACA FARMERS MARKET & BOUTIQUE

100 5th Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353 Thursdays opens at 3pm