Your Kids Will Clean Their Plates with Tasty Fresh Veggies from Central Minnesota Farmers Markets
It's National Fresh Veggie Day, and if you ask me, there is no better day to try some new veggies, and grab them from your local central Minnesota's Farmers Market. We have several Farmer's Markets in the area, and today would be the perfect time to visit them and pick up some delicious fresh veggies for grilling.
If you don't know where our local Farmer's Markets are located, I'll try to help you out with a list of several of them in our area.
All of the market carry a variety of goods, from hanging baskets, spring bedding plants and herbs, veggies in season, maple syrups, coffee beans, jams, jellies, and fruit syrups, to things like baked goods, breads, canned and pickled items, as well as grass fed beef, pork, chicken, jewelry, Kettle Corn, fresh eggs and so much more.
ST CLOUD AREA FARMERS MARKET
In the parking lot at Division & 6th Ave. South Saturdays 8-Noon
ST CLOUD WAITE PARK HARVEST MARKET
Backward Bread Company, 3360 Southway Drive, St Cloud, MN 56301 Sat. 8a-1p
ST JOSEPH FARMERS MARKET
610 County Road 2, St. Joseph, MN 56374 Opens 3 pm Fridays
SARTELL MARKET MONDAY
101 7th Street North, Sartell, MN 56377
BECKER FARMERS MARKET
Becker Furniture & Mattress, Becker, MN 55308 Opens 3 pm Fridays
BUFFALO FARMERS MARKET
100 1st Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313 opens 8 am Saturdays
SVIHEL VEGETABLE FARM
12004 Duelm Road NE, Foley, MN 56329 open daily 7 am- 7 pm
PRINCETON FARMERS MARKET
46-80 Franklin Ave. Princeton, MN 55371 Thursdays open 10 am - 2pm
MILACA FARMERS MARKET & BOUTIQUE
100 5th Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353 Thursdays opens at 3pm