THE DOORS ARE OPENING

It's hard to believe that so much time has gone by without having any live performances at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University, but it has. We've all been waiting patiently for CSB SJU to reopen their theatres and auditoriums to live performances, and that time has finally arrived.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tanya Gertz, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Program at CSB and SJU, and she said they are super excited to bring some incredible shows that are enjoyable for the whole family to enjoy.

They are going to be starting their LIVE performances with an incredible artist named Jeremy Messersmith. Jeremy will be performing on November 6th at 7:30 pm at the Stephen B Humphrey Auditorium at St. John's University.

Jeremy is an Indie Pop Singer/Songwriter who has released 5 albums. You can take a listen and watch the video below, or learn more about Jeremy at his website www.jeremymessersmith.com.

The Lowertown Line/Youtube

TICKETS

Tickets for this show are $30 for adults, $27 for Seniors, $23 for Faculty/Staff, Youth and Students $15, and CSB/SJU students $10. You can get your tickets now by clicking HERE.

UPCOMING SHOWS

Other shows that are on the way include:

FAS: The Reminders

Saturday, November 20th, 7:30 pm

Stephen B. Humphrey Theater

FAS: Hot Sardines - Holiday Stomp!

Thursday, December 9th, 7:30 pm

BAC Escher Auditorium

FAS: Storyhill - Bethlehem

Saturday, December 11th, 7:30 pm

Stephen B. Humphrey Theater

NO SEASON PASSES THIS YEAR

Season passes are not available this year, as they are taking precautions as the year goes on, so they are planning shows a few months at a time, to make sure the shows you get tickets for happening.

Tanya is excited to bring such a great lineup back for everyone to gather together and enjoy some time together and hopes to see you at their live performances.

