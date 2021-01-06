You Can Virtually Audition for the New Season of The Voice

If you happened to catch the last season of The Voice, you know that the show is still finding the most amazing, talented people out there. You might have never stepped foot on a stage in your life...you might be the person that sings at the top of their lungs in the shower, and your family says, "Why don't you audition for The Voice?" Yet...you don't think there is a chance to win. That's not true.

Aaron Barthel

I've been through this audition process several times, and I can tell you; the fact that we can audition virtually now is incredible. Standing in line for 8 hours back a few years ago, was totally exhausting. I was lucky and got my audition in before it was 98 degrees outside. But the second group of people that were on, had to stand in lines around a building for hours before they even got to come inside. It was terrible. It was hot. People were passing out. Others were handing out water bottles to make sure people could take the heat.

LOOK AT THEM NOW

Where would Carrie Underwood be if she never auditioned for American Idol in the summer of 2004? What about Miranda Lambert? Discovered in 2003 after appearing on Nashville Star? Morgan Wallen was discovered on The Voice in 2014, and look at the success he's had!

It seems that the process doesn't have to be tedious like it was when I was young. I moved to Nashville...performed in night clubs, doing showcases; and finally landed a deal with Norro Wilson, who has since passed away. The bottom line is; auditioning can't hurt anything; unless you truly don't want to sing in front of people. Then don't!

VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE HAPPENING NOW

I've got my next The Voice audition on January 14th at 1:30 in the afternoon. The best part? I've done this before, so this time, I'm not going to let it get to me. I'm just going to sing and enjoy it. I can still have a normal day...and come home from work, put on my stage clothes and make up, and in less than 15 minutes, have my audition complete. Whether or not you make it on the show doesn't matter. That's the icing on the cake. The point is...just do it. Take a chance. Whether it's singing that you love...running a marathon....skydiving....just do it. LIVE while you have the chance.

If you DO want to audition for The Voice, click HERE to set up your virtual audition. GOOD LUCK!