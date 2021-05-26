Xcel Energy Launches New Overdue Bill Forgiveness Plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy is announcing a new program that will forgive past-due bills for those who have fallen significantly behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Payment Plan Credit Program is funded by Xcel Energy and will forgive up to 75% of their past-due balance when they enroll in a payment plan and stay current on that plan.

The program is designed to target residential electric customers who have between $1,000 and $4,000 in past-due charges.

To learn more about the program and other government assistance, log on to xcelenergy.com or call customer care at 1-800-895-4999.