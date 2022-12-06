When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.

Remember when Eagles were very rare to spot and now I don't think I go a week or less before seeing one flying around in Minnesota. Which I think is amazing, they're always such a stoic sight to see gliding effortlessly through the air. So it's not an eagle sighting, what was it?

It was an albino deer! Have you heard of anyone sighting one of them before? It does happen now and again, but according to experts albino deer occur about every 1 out of 20,000-30,000 deer. User -that_one_loser- on a Minnesota page on reddit, shared a photo of one they spotted on their way home the other day.

I actually had to do a double take, but it's right there in the center of the photo, camouflaged much better in the snow than the other four deer. Here take a look:

How cool is that? The last recorded sighting was only a few months ago in April near Lake Mille Lacs, Minnesota. Can read more on that here.

While reading through the comments I also learned that there are albino deer and just white deer, or as explained by KimBrrr1975:

It could be an albino deer but it could also be a leucistic deer. Both result in white fur, albino would have red eyes, leucistic would have normal dark eyes. Leucism is just a rare color variation due to low pigmentation while albinism is a disorder involving melanin production.

I'll save you the suspense, it was determined that it was an albino deer after some zooming was done to the picture. Either way albino or leucistic, it was a cool rare sighting and I for one would be in awe if I ever saw it and hope one day I do! Keep your eyes peeled, you never know what you might see when you are looking out at nature.

