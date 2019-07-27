Woman’s Death Triggers Investigation

SAUK RAPIDS — A woman’s death in Sauk Rapids is being investigated as suspicious.

Sauk Rapids Police officers were called to the 1200 block of 1st Ave. N. in Sauk Rapids on Friday, July 27 just before 3 a.m.

There, they found a 30 year-old woman, unconscious and not breathing.

Officers and medical personnel attempted to revive the woman but were not successful.

The Sauk Rapids Police Dept., in conjunction with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, will conduct a suspicious death investigation, but say the incident poses no threat to the public.

The name of the woman was not given. Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says they’ll provide updates on the investigation on Monday, July 29.