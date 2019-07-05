Wolves Add Bryan Gates as Assistant Coach Under Saunders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Timberwolves have rehired Bryan Gates as an assistant coach, joining the staff of new coach Ryan Saunders.

The Timberwolves announced the hire on Friday. Gates spent the 2015-16 season with Minnesota before serving as an assistant coach with Sacramento the last three years. He worked five seasons on staff with New Orleans before his first stint in Minnesota.

Gates joins associate head coach David Vanterpool and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni as the top advisers to Saunders. Kevin Burleson and Brian Randle are player development coaches, and Jason Hervey is the quality control coach.

Gates is a member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, which supports the league's global youth basketball programs.