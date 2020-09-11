WJON Celebrates 70th Birthday [PODCAST]

WJON is celebrating 70 years in broadcasting this month. The actual 70th birthday was Thursday September 10th. I talked with former WJON Program Director and Morning Show host Mike Diem, former News Director Bill Henderson, former WJON Program Director and Morning Show host J.G. Preston, former WJON midday hosts and Program Directors Kelli Gorr and Emmett Keenan and the son of Longtime WJON owner and personality Andy Hilger, John Hilger. Listen to our conversations below as we go back in time.

Mike Diem and Bill Henderson

John Hilger

Emmett Keenan, J.G. Preston and Kelli Gorr

