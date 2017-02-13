Wisconsin, Minnesota AGs Team Up To Take On Painkiller Abuse

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Minnesota and Wisconsin are teaming up to tackle

prescription painkiller abuse.

The attorneys general from both states met at the Minnesota Capitol Monday to

discuss their ``Dose of Reality'' campaign. Minnesota Attorney General Lori

Swanson says prescription opioid deaths now outpace heroin overdoses nationwide.

Their campaign includes a startling public service announcement featuring a

mother who can't wake her son who has an open pill bottle nearby. Both officials

are asking movie theaters, TV stations and more to air the video. Each state's

website has an interactive map so residents can find locations to safely dispose

unused medication.