Wisconsin, Minnesota AGs Team Up To Take On Painkiller Abuse
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Minnesota and Wisconsin are teaming up to tackle
prescription painkiller abuse.
The attorneys general from both states met at the Minnesota Capitol Monday to
discuss their ``Dose of Reality'' campaign. Minnesota Attorney General Lori
Swanson says prescription opioid deaths now outpace heroin overdoses nationwide.
Their campaign includes a startling public service announcement featuring a
mother who can't wake her son who has an open pill bottle nearby. Both officials
are asking movie theaters, TV stations and more to air the video. Each state's
website has an interactive map so residents can find locations to safely dispose
unused medication.
The campaign is new to Minnesota. Wisconsin launched its own program in
September 2015.