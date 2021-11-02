Winter Walleye Regulations on Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lakes

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced winter walleye regulations for Lake Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake.

The walleye bag limit for Mille Lacs is one fish between 21-23 inches or one fish longer than 28 inches. The winter regulations will be from December 1st until February 27th.

The annual fall netting assessment showed the walleye population on Mille Lacs declined from recent years but remains above the population lows seen from 2012 to 2016.

On Upper Red Lake, anglers will be able to keep four walleye with only one longer than 17 inches. It's an increase from the three-fish bag limit that was in effect last winter and summer.

The fall assessment on Upper Red lake showed a wide range of sizes and an abundance of mature spawning walleye, allowing for the more generous bag limit.

The Upper Red Lake regulations went into effect on Monday.

