Winter Parking Restrictions Begin Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- Temperatures are expected to return closer to normal next week, but it won't stop winter parking rules from going into effect.

Starting Sunday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities.

Much of St. Cloud is covered by odd-even parking restrictions. That means between 1:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. on odd-numbered days, you must park on the even side of the street. On even-numbered days, you must park on the odd side of the street again…between 1:00-7:00. So, if you park your car before midnight, leave it on the odd side during odd days and on the even side during even days. That way when 1:00 a.m. arrives you are correctly parked.

Remember, the sides of the street are determined by whether the house numbers are odd or even.

Signs regulate parking in the St. Cloud State University area, and outlying parts of St. Cloud have no overnight parking on city streets.

During a snow emergency, illegally parked cars in St. Cloud will be towed without warning.

Here are some winter parking rules for the surrounding communities…In Waite Park, St. Joseph and Sauk Rapids there is no parking from 2:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. In the city of Sauk Rapids, a snow emergency declaration also means illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or impounded.

In Sartell and St. Augusta you can’t park from 1:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. on any city street.

All winter parking regulations will be in effect until the end of March.