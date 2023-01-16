Winter Chill, Barnelopet At Riverside Park this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two events are planned for this weekend in Riverside Park in southeast St. Cloud.

On Saturday the Park and Recreation Department is hosting its Winter Chill. It runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Activities include sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, making smores over the fire, and more. Free ski rentals and lessons will be provided by the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota.

On Sunday is the 15th annual Sons of Norway Barnelopet. Registrations begin at 11:30 a.m. and the event starts at 1:00 p.m.

The children's Nordic ski event is for kids ages 3 to 13. Every finisher will get an Olympic-style medal. Free ski equipment will be provided if needed. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available.